Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 17.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,115,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,648,000 after buying an additional 165,480 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 37.7% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 47,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Agree Realty by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADC. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.53.

NYSE:ADC opened at $71.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 0.31. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

