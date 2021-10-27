Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 8,992 iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 31,366,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $4,461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $3,948,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SUSL opened at $81.28 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.22 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.