Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infracap REIT Preferred ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEARCA:PFFR opened at $24.29 on Wednesday. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49.

