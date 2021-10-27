Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $649,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 10,677.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,584,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,700,000 after buying an additional 1,569,519 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,047,000 after buying an additional 374,996 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DaVita by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,184,000 after buying an additional 292,443 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 426,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,938,000 after purchasing an additional 285,644 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 202,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after purchasing an additional 184,727 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $112.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

