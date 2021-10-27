Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 143,761 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,761 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.74. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

