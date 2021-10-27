Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 371.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 86,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 48,843 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 49.3% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $49.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $38.63 and a one year high of $51.28.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

