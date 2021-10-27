Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,004 Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after purchasing an additional 136,736 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 206,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 17,552 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,539,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FEMB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.98 and a 12 month high of $38.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

