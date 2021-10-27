Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 338.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Parsons were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Parsons by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Parsons by 11.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PSN opened at $35.74 on Wednesday. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $45.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of Parsons stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

