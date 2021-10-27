Stifel Financial Corp Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:RYN opened at $38.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $39.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 432.00%.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $477,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

