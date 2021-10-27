Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.22.

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $299.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.03 and a twelve month high of $302.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

