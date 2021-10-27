Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Orange were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,373,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,709,000 after buying an additional 301,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 5.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,236,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 64,927 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Orange by 18.8% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,108,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after buying an additional 175,223 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter worth $13,458,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orange by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,048,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after buying an additional 163,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORAN shares. lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, October 18th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Orange Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

