Stifel Financial Corp Raises Stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in nCino during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in nCino by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $63,140.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,969 shares of company stock worth $14,626,635. 35.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCNO stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.46 and a beta of 1.88. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. nCino’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

