STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STM opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $39.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STMicroelectronics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of STMicroelectronics worth $26,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

