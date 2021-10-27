Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Puxin Call Options (NYSE:NEW)

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,179 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,971% compared to the typical volume of 364 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEW. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Puxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Puxin in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puxin stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,548. The company has a market cap of $63.32 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. Puxin has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

