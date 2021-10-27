StormX Price Hits $0.0273 on Major Exchanges (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last week, StormX has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One StormX coin can now be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $273.03 million and $31.63 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00050523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.16 or 0.00208978 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00099267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About StormX

STMX is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

