Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SENR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,606. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29.

Get Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources alerts:

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services in the United States and internationally. The firm operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.