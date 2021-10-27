Strix Group (LON:KETL) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Strix Group (LON:KETL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.76% from the stock’s previous close.

KETL has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Strix Group in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 378 ($4.94).

Strix Group stock opened at GBX 286.27 ($3.74) on Tuesday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 209.50 ($2.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($5.10). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 353.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 320.88. The stock has a market cap of £591.14 million and a PE ratio of 24.72.

In other Strix Group news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 1,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.25), for a total value of £3,575,000 ($4,670,760.39).

About Strix Group

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

