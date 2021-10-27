Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INN opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32.

INN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Summit Hotel Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

