SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 90,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 875,703 shares.The stock last traded at $7.45 and had previously closed at $7.82.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $812.70 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 31.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

