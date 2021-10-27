Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) Short Interest Up 11,857.0% in October

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,600 shares, an increase of 11,857.0% from the September 30th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSE:SNII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,871. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. (NYSE:SNII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.98% of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company II, Ltd. provides services related to merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

