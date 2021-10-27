Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,042 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,193 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.33% of Airgain worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 31.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $124,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 90.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 21,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 10,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Airgain from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Airgain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of AIRG stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.96 million, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.18. Airgain, Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

