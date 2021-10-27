Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $758,000 Position in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 1.49% of Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty Federal Intermediate Tax-Free Bond Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

