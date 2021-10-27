Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 73,669 Shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lowered its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,669 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNOM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $586,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $111,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $230,000.

NASDAQ:GNOM opened at $21.64 on Wednesday. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

