Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) Raises Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP) declared a dividend on Monday, September 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SLP opened at GBX 107.56 ($1.41) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £293.71 million and a PE ratio of 4.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 111.61. Sylvania Platinum has a 12-month low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 150 ($1.96).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Sylvania Platinum in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Sylvania Platinum news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 123,750 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £120,037.50 ($156,829.76).

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

