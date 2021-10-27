Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Receives GBX 583.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.14 ($7.87).

SYNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded Synthomer to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Synthomer alerts:

Synthomer stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 474 ($6.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 514.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 513.34. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.45).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.70 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About Synthomer

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.