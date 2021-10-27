Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen Sells 8,000 Shares

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CFO Anthony C. Allen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $30,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SYPR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.89.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.97 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 30.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 52.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. 8.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

