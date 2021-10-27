TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €26.62 ($31.32).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEG. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TEG traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €26.89 ($31.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($34.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.54.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.