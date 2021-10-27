Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 486.1% in October

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 486.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
TAIPY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. 16,305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,323. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.
About Taisho Pharmaceutical
See Also: Hold Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.