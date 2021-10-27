TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 4.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.60. 47,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,490,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CLSA downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -23.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

