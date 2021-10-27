Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 122,203 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $15.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a market cap of $620.01 million and a P/E ratio of -4.75.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at $154,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

