TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.16.

TSE TRP opened at C$67.55 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$50.61 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion and a PE ratio of 32.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.34.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert acquired 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,136,316.84. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,284 shares of company stock worth $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares worth $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

