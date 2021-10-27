TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 104,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the previous session’s volume of 35,142 shares.The stock last traded at $9.75 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

