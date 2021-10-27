Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Coverage Initiated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

THNPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Technip Energies has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS THNPF opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. Technip Energies has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

