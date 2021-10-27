Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,697,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,399,000. Payoneer Global comprises about 16.3% of Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYO. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 28,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,672. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.40. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

