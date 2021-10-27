TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Trading Down 5.8%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.59 and last traded at $90.48. Approximately 2,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 196,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.08.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 152.58 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. TechTarget’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock worth $6,294,016. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget in the second quarter worth $43,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

