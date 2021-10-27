Teilinger Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 180,000 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 180,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 3.2% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,507,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,878,000 after acquiring an additional 277,776 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,269,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,797,000 after acquiring an additional 39,073 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,944,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 369,814 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

D opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.93 and a 200-day moving average of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

