TELUS International (Cda) Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for TELUS International (Cda) in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.12 million.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

TIXT stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a PE ratio of 64.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter worth about $264,203,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,835,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 201,726 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter worth about $102,402,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,082,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,791,000 after acquiring an additional 108,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

