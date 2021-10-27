TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$51.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at C$48.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$12.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 144.01. TELUS International has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

