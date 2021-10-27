Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TS. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TS. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the second quarter worth $29,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 433.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 123.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 952.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 14.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

