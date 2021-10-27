Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.46.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.07. 3,406,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,097. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.53.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.