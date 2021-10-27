Teresa Parker Sells 4,000 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

