TerraUSD Price Tops $1.00 (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $133.72 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003705 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007415 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,745,845,048 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.