Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given New $1,125.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $1,125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $692.77.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,018.43 on Wednesday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $1,094.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $749.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $689.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 530.44, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,906,986.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total value of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,198 shares of company stock worth $67,080,269. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.