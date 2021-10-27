Tetra Tech, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.74 Per Share (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tetra Tech in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Shares of TTEK stock opened at $170.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.75. Tetra Tech has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $171.47.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after acquiring an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

