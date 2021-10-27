Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TEVA traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. 22,243,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,812,877. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

In other news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

