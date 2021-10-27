TFI International (TSE:TFII) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$155.00 to C$165.00. The stock traded as high as C$148.00 and last traded at C$146.50, with a volume of 13338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$142.93.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFII. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC raised their target price on TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on TFI International from C$144.00 to C$158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on TFI International from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.23.

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.47, for a total value of C$5,001,919.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$589,255,417.11. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,712 shares of company stock valued at $14,304,279.

The firm has a market cap of C$13.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$138.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$121.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

About TFI International (TSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

