The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 6,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $739.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 14,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $396,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Aaron’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 146.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,896 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of The Aaron’s worth $6,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The Aaron’s Company Profile

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

