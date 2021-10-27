The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Andersons in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in The Andersons by 659.7% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Andersons by 94.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Andersons by 26.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

