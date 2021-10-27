The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. The Brink’s updated its FY21 guidance to $4.50 to $4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $5.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.79. 9,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,866. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The Brink’s has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $84.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day moving average of $75.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

In other news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total value of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

About The Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

