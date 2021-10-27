The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2,620 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $422.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.74 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

