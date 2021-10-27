The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Gap Up to $29.63

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.63, but opened at $31.82. The Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $32.56, with a volume of 2,620 shares traded.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 280,964 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Six Columns Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $6,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.
The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHEF)
The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.
